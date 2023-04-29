India’s anti-money laundering agency searches Byju’s offices

India’s anti-money laundering investigation agency has conducted searches at offices of Byju’s, the country’s most valuable startup, it said in a twitter post.

The Enforcement Directorate officials, mandated to investigate money laundering and forex violation cases, visited the Bengaluru-based startup’s offices and seized documents and digital data, the agency said on Twitter.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The probe is happening under Foreign Exchange Management Act, it said.

“We have been completely transparent with the authorities and have provided them with all the information they have requested,” a spokesperson for Byju’s said in an e-mailed statement.

“We will continue to work closely with the authorities to ensure that they have all the information they need, and we are confident that this matter will be resolved in a timely and satisfactory manner.”

Read more:

Indian cough syrup: mystery middleman could be new clue

Russian oil is still powering Europe’s cars with help of India

China says India border stable, contrasting with Indian view