FILE - Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, attends a wreath-laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam, March 2, 2019. Kim Jong Un made insult-laden threats against South Korea on Thursday for considering unliteral sanctions on the North, calling the South’s new president and his government “idiots” and “a running wild dog gnawing on a bone given by the U.S.” (Jorge Silva/Pool Photo via AP, File)
North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong says US-South Korea agreement will worsen insecurity

Reuters, Seoul
North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said the agreement from the United States-South Korea summit this week will make insecurity worse, according to state media KCNA on Saturday.

North Korea is convinced it must further perfect a “nuclear war deterrent” as a result, Kim said.

During South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s visit this week, the United States pledged to give South Korea more insight into its nuclear planning over any conflict with North Korea amid anxiety over Pyongyang’s growing arsenal of missiles and bombs.

Kim’s statement is North Korea’s first comment on the results of the summit and suggests its cycle of military shows of force and weapons development will continue.

