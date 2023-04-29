Theme
A combine loads a truck whith grain while harvesting wheat during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Russia-controlled village of Muzykivka in the Kherson region, Ukraine July 26, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A combine loads a truck with grain while harvesting wheat during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Russia-controlled village of Muzykivka in the Kherson region, Ukraine, on July 26, 2022. (Reuters)

Ukraine passes notes to Poland, EU describing grain imports restrictions unacceptable

Reuters
Ukraine’s foreign ministry said on Saturday it passed notes to Polish and European Union representatives in Ukraine on Friday describing the limiting of Ukrainian grain imports into EU countries as “categorically unacceptable.”

“Such restrictions, whatever the justification for them, do not comply with the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU and the principles and norms of the EU Single Market,” the ministry said.

“There are full legal grounds for the immediate resumption of exports of Ukrainian agricultural goods to Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Bulgaria, as well as the continuation of unhindered exports to other EU member states,” it continued.

