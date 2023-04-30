Eleven killed in gas leak in India’s Punjab

Eleven people died and nine were hospitalized after a gas leak in Ludhiana in the northern Indian state of Punjab, a state lawmaker said on Sunday.
A team from the National Disaster Response Force was at the site along with a team of experts to determine the cause and source of the leak, said Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina, a member of legislative assembly in Ludhiana.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Police officials were seen patrolling wearing masks and asking locals to keep out of a cordoned area, according to ANI news agency’s video feed on Twitter.
“The incident happened near a milk shop and a doctor’s clinic although we cannot say for sure where the leak began,” Chhina told Reuters by phone.
“People who came to buy milk in the morning, fell unconscious outside,” she said.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted the leak was from a factory, without providing further details.
Three bodies had “turned blue,” local resident Anjan Kumar said in ANI’s video feed on Twitter.
Read more:
Fire breaks out at Chinese dam construction camp in Pakistan
IEA pulls up fossil fuel industry over failure to fix methane leaks
Suspected gas blast kills six in northern Iran: Media
-
US cargo train derails, causing massive fire and leaking hazardous gas: OfficialsA cargo train derailed in the midwestern United States, sparking a massive fire and triggering the release of small amounts of vinyl chloride, a ... World News
-
Seven dead in restaurant blast in Turkey, gas leak suspectedAn explosion at a restaurant in western Turkey killed seven people on Friday, with one official saying a gas leak may have caused the blast.The ... Middle East
-
Jordanian PM sacks officials blamed for ‘negligence’ over deadly Aqaba gas leakJordan’s prime minister on Sunday said a number of officials had been sacked as he blamed “negligence” for a toxic gas leak that killed at least 13 ... Middle East