Pro-Russia governor says Black Sea Fleet repelled drone attack on Crimea’s Sevastopol

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and air defenses repelled a drone attack on Crimea’s Sevastopol, the city governor said on Monday, according to state news agency TASS.

Mikhail Razvozhayev said: “The Fleet’s forces jointly with air defenses is now repelling an attack of the enemy’s drones in the outer harbor. One drone has been already downed. The city’s services are on standby. We are keeping calm.”

Earlier on Monday, Russian forces downed a drone in the west of Crimea, according to Crimea's Russian-backed head Sergei Aksyonov.

Sevastopol is on the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. It also serves as Russia’s Black Sea Fleet’s main naval base, despite it being internationally recognized as part of Ukraine.

After Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Sevastopol came under repeated aerial attacks which Moscow blamed on Kyiv.

“One of the latest drone attacks on Sevastopol was conducted on April 29, when a drone managed to fly to an oil depot in Sevastopol, and the second one was downed at the Black Sea Fleet’s observation posts with the use of small arms,” TASS reported.

