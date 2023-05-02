Theme
Grain is unloaded from the cargo ship SV. Nikolay docked in Izmir, Turkey, on June 25, 2022. The grain, which satellite imagery shows was loaded at the Russian-occupied Ukrainian port of Sevastopol, Crimea, was purchased by the Turkish food company Yayla Agro. A spokesman for the company said it had been provided documents stating the cargo had come from the small Russian port of Kavkaz, more than 160 miles (257 kilometers) to the east of Sevastopol. (AP Photo/Yoruk Isik)
Impasse remains over Russian grain, fertilizer exports: Russia

There is no progress in removing obstacles to Russian grain and fertilizer exports caused by the West’s “sanction strategy”, a senior Russian diplomat in Washington said on Tuesday, ahead of the expiry of a deal safeguarding Ukrainian grain exports.

The deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July which allows Ukrainian grain trapped by the conflict to be safely exported from the country’s Black Sea ports, is set to expire on May 18.

Russia has said that parts of the deal that are meant to allow Moscow to export its own agricultural goods via the Black Sea ports were not being honoured.

“There is still no progress in resolving financial and logistical problems in the shipment of Russian grain and fertilizers,” Andrey Ledenev, a minister-counsellor at the Russian Embassy in the United States, said in a post published on the embassy’s Telegram messaging app.

“The import of agricultural equipment to Russia is difficult.”

Ledenev also reiterated Moscow’s long lasting accusations that deadlock is a direct result of the “sanction strategy” of the United States and its western allies against Moscow, which include restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance industries.

