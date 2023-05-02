Portugal seizes more than four tonnes of cocaine packed among bananas on cargo ship

Portuguese authorities seized 4.2 tonnes of cocaine packed among bananas on a cargo ship destined for several European countries, law enforcement officials said on Tuesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The cocaine entered Portuguese territory on board an Italian-flagged ship in the port of Setubal, located 30 kilometers (19 miles) south of Lisbon.

The “highly pure” cocaine has an estimated value of more than 100 million euros ($109 million), said Vitor Ananias, a coordinator for the Portuguese judicial police.

It is “one of the most important cocaine seizures this year,” he added and will result in “severe financial damage to the criminal trafficking organisations involved.”

The operation, which resulted from international cooperation with Colombia and several European countries, has so far led to no arrests.

Smuggling illicit drugs in fruit shipments is not uncommon. Dominican law enforcement on April 1 reported the seizure of two tonnes of cocaine headed to the Netherlands, hidden in a shipment of bananas.

Read more:

Psychedelic spiritual groups, churches grow in US

Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle almost 3mln Captagon pills, arrests two

Dubai Police in cooperation with Europol bust cocaine ‘super-cartel’