Two missing in Canada after flooding in Quebec

Two firefighters were missing after being swept away by floodwaters Monday near Baie-Saint-Paul in Canada’s Quebec province, police said, as heavy rains swelled rivers across the region.

A Quebec provincial police spokeswoman told AFP the two men were “trying to help residents who were trapped by floodwaters” when they were carried off by rushing waters from the Gouffre River just before 2:00 pm local time (1800 GMT).

A search for the pair continues, she said. A severe downpour caused the river to jump its banks.

Flooding cut off several roads and bridges, stranding residents of the town, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) northeast of Quebec City.

Localized flooding was reported throughout the region, while strong winds knocked out power to more than 35,000 homes and businesses.

Environment Canada issued a weather warning, saying up to 70 millimeters (2.8 inches) of rain could fall by late evening.

Canada’s public broadcaster showed images of motor homes being swept away along with debris, as well as collapsed roads.

