Unions in France call for fresh day of pension protest on June 6

French trade unions on Tuesday called for a new day of nationwide protests on June 6 against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform.

Macron last month raised the retirement age by two years to 64 despite multi-sector strikes, in a move that drove his popularity down to near the record lows seen during the “Yellow Vests” crisis of 2018-2019.

The National Assembly is due to discuss on June 8 a draft bill tabled by deputies from the opposition Liot party to cancel that new legislation, which raises the retirement age by two years.

