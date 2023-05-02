Theme
Protesters hold French national flag as they walk past a fire during a demonstration as part of the tenth day of nationwide strikes and protests against French government's pension reform in Paris, France, March 28, 2023. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Protesters hold French national flag as they walk past a fire during a demonstration as part of the tenth day of nationwide strikes and protests against French government's pension reform in Paris, France, March 28, 2023. (Reuters)

Unions in France call for fresh day of pension protest on June 6

Reuters
French trade unions on Tuesday called for a new day of nationwide protests on June 6 against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform.

Macron last month raised the retirement age by two years to 64 despite multi-sector strikes, in a move that drove his popularity down to near the record lows seen during the “Yellow Vests” crisis of 2018-2019.

The National Assembly is due to discuss on June 8 a draft bill tabled by deputies from the opposition Liot party to cancel that new legislation, which raises the retirement age by two years.

