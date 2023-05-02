Theme
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang win the Oscar for Best Picture for Everything Everywhere All at Once during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
White House urges both sides to negotiate in Hollywood writers strike

AFP, Washington
Both sides should stay at the negotiating table amid a Hollywood writers strike, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

Thousands of film and television writers were headed to picket lines on Tuesday after union negotiators called a strike, sending Hollywood into turmoil and disrupting TV production as the industry wrestles with the shift to streaming.

