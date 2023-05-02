White House urges both sides to negotiate in Hollywood writers strike

Both sides should stay at the negotiating table amid a Hollywood writers strike, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

Thousands of film and television writers were headed to picket lines on Tuesday after union negotiators called a strike, sending Hollywood into turmoil and disrupting TV production as the industry wrestles with the shift to streaming.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Biden admin asks for 1,500 troops at US-Mexico border

Hollywood writers, studios stage last-minute talks as strike deadline looms

Hollywood writers to strike, triggering TV shutdowns amid streaming disruption