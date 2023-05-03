Biden to hold fundraiser for 2024 in New York as soon as next week

US President Joe Biden is gearing up for his first fundraising events as soon as next week to help kick off his 2024 re-election campaign, according to people briefed on the plans.

Some of the events being planned for Biden include a reception and dinner that could take place in New York City on May 10, the people said.

The final dates for the events could change and the president’s schedule was not finalized as he deals with a debt limit crisis in Washington and a diplomatic trip to the Asia-Pacific region in two weeks.

The Biden campaign declined to comment.

While Biden has largely focused on his presidential duties since announcing his bid for re-election, his campaign operation is coming to life.

The first events being planned for Biden are designed to be intimate, small-group functions of fewer than 40 high-dollar donors, and are expected to generate some $2.5 million for Biden, according to the sources.

Biden’s campaign in 2020 was the first presidential campaign in history to raise over $1 billion, as he battled Republican Donald Trump.

His campaign team expects it may need more this time to re-elect Biden, hold the Senate and regain control of the House of Representatives, which Republicans took in the 2022 midterm elections.

“You raised more money for me last time than I raised in my whole life,” Biden told top volunteer fundraisers for his campaign last week in Washington. “It’s because of you I’m standing here and it’s going to be because of you we win this next time around.”

