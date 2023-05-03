Blinken casts doubt on Russian claims of Ukraine attempt to assassinate Putin

The top US diplomat on Wednesday cast doubt on Russian claims that Ukraine tried to assassinate Vladimir Putin with a drone strike.

“We simply don’t know,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a live interview with the Washington Post.

The Kremlin claimed that two drones targeted Putin’s residence earlier in the day. Video purportedly showing the drones surfaced in what appeared to be an explosion of the drones above the residence.

But Blinken said any Russian claims or allegations should be taken “with a very large shaker of salt.”

