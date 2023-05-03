Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to the Washington Post, May 3, 2023. (Screengrab)
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to the Washington Post, May 3, 2023. (Screengrab)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Blinken casts doubt on Russian claims of Ukraine attempt to assassinate Putin

The Kremlin claimed that two drones targeted Putin’s residence earlier in the day.

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The top US diplomat on Wednesday cast doubt on Russian claims that Ukraine tried to assassinate Vladimir Putin with a drone strike.

“We simply don’t know,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a live interview with the Washington Post.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Kremlin claimed that two drones targeted Putin’s residence earlier in the day. Video purportedly showing the drones surfaced in what appeared to be an explosion of the drones above the residence.

But Blinken said any Russian claims or allegations should be taken “with a very large shaker of salt.”

Read more: Russia accuses Ukraine of attempting to kill Putin with drone strikes on Kremlin

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size