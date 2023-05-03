Blinken casts doubt on Russian claims of Ukraine attempt to assassinate Putin
The Kremlin claimed that two drones targeted Putin’s residence earlier in the day.
The top US diplomat on Wednesday cast doubt on Russian claims that Ukraine tried to assassinate Vladimir Putin with a drone strike.
“We simply don’t know,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a live interview with the Washington Post.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Kremlin claimed that two drones targeted Putin’s residence earlier in the day. Video purportedly showing the drones surfaced in what appeared to be an explosion of the drones above the residence.
But Blinken said any Russian claims or allegations should be taken “with a very large shaker of salt.”
Read more: Russia accuses Ukraine of attempting to kill Putin with drone strikes on Kremlin
-
Russian shelling kills 16 in Kherson region: UkraineSixteen civilians were killed on Wednesday in heavy Russian shelling of Ukraine’s Kherson region that hit a hypermarket, a railway station and ... World News
-
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to meet Germany’s Scholz in Berlin on May 13Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to Berlin on May 13 at the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and then on to Aachen the ... World News
-
Ukraine says ‘has nothing to do’ with drone attacks on Russia’s KremlinUkraine on Wednesday announced it had “nothing to do” with an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin, which Moscow said was a Ukrainian attempt on ... World News