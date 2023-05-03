Boy opens fire in Serbian school killing security guard, injuring five students
A security guard died and at least five students were wounded after a schoolboy opened fire in a downtown Belgrade school on Wednesday, Serbian police said.
Police said a seventh-grade student had been arrested.
They blocked off the street where the shooting took place.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Casualties are being treated and an investigation into the motives behind shooting is underway, police said in a statement, without elaborating.
Mass shootings are comparatively rare in Serbia, which has very strict gun laws. But the western Balkans are awash with hundreds of thousands of illegal weapons following wars and unrest in the 1990s.
Serbian authorities have offered several amnesties for owners to hand in or register illegal guns.
Read more:
Serbia, Hungary leaders attend military display near Belgrade
Leaked US intel document claims Serbia agreed to arm Ukraine: Report
Bosnia Serb leader Dodik threatens to declare independence