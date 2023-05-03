Britain ready for security challenge of King Charles’ coronation

Britain is prepared for the security challenge of King Charles’ coronation on May 6, security minister Tom Tugendhat said on Wednesday, after a man was arrested outside Buckingham Palace for throwing shotgun cartridges on Tuesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“The police are, to put it mildly, all over it, and our intelligence and other security forces are extremely aware of the challenge that we face,” Tugendhat told Times Radio.

“What we’ve been planning for a number of months now is one of the most important security operations that the country has put into plan.”

Read more:

Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace, police conduct controlled explosion

King Charles’ coronation to include invitation to public to swear allegiance

Heathrow raises forecasts as King Charles coronation kick-starts busy summer