Canada imposes more sanctions on Iran over human rights violations
Canada imposed additional sanctions on Iran on Wednesday over human rights violations within the country and abroad, the government said in a statement.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Iran’s president meets with Syria’s Assad in Damascus to boost cooperation
Iran arrests managers at major petrochemical company for backing strike: Report
Iranian female journalists imprisoned for reporting on Mahsa Amini win top UN award