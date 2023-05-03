Kyiv, some central, eastern Ukrainian regions announce air alerts
Kyiv and some central and eastern Ukrainian regions announced air alerts on Wednesday, shortly after the Kremlin accused Ukraine of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in a failed attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin.
A senior Ukrainian presidential official denied the accusation and said it indicated Moscow was preparing a major “terrorist provocation.”
