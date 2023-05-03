Theme
Rescuers work at a site of a residential building destroyed by a Russian missile attack, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Vyshhorod, near Kyiv, Ukraine, November 23, 2022. REUTERS/Vladyslav Musiienko
Russia Ukraine conflict

Kyiv, some central, eastern Ukrainian regions announce air alerts

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Kyiv and some central and eastern Ukrainian regions announced air alerts on Wednesday, shortly after the Kremlin accused Ukraine of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in a failed attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin.

A senior Ukrainian presidential official denied the accusation and said it indicated Moscow was preparing a major “terrorist provocation.”

