Madeleine McCann’s parents ‘awaiting breakthrough’ 16 years after disappearance

The parents of Madeleine McCann, the British girl who went missing while on a family vacation in Portugal, said they continue to “await a breakthrough” in a statement issued on the 16th anniversary of their daughter’s disappearance.

“Today marks the 16th anniversary of Madeleine’s abduction. Still missing……. still very much missed,” the statement posted by Kate and Gerry McCann on their Facebook page ‘Official Find Madeleine Campaign’ read.

“The police investigation continues, and we await a breakthrough. Thank you to everyone for your support - it really helps,” it added.

According to media reports, the Met Police had requested more money from the Home Office earlier this year to extend its investigation into what happened when Madeleine vanished without a trace.

McCann was three years old when she went missing on May 3, 2007 while sleeping in a holiday apartment with her brother while her parents were having dinner at a nearby restaurant.

When her mother went to check on her children later that evening, she discovered that the little girl was missing.

The missing girl, who would be 19 years old now, made international headlines once again in March this year when a Polish woman named Julia Wendel went viral on social media after she claimed to be Madeleine.

Wendel took a DNA test, but results showed that she was not the child of Kate and Gerry McCann.

