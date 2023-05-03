Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
FILE PHOTO: Banners displaying the NATO logo are placed at the entrance of new NATO headquarters during the move to the new building, in Brussels, Belgium. (File photo: Reuters)
Banners displaying the NATO logo are placed at the entrance of new NATO headquarters during the move to the new building, in Brussels, Belgium. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

NATO official says ‘heightened risk’ Russia may sabotage undersea cables

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

There is a heightened risk Russia may sabotage undersea cables to punish Western nations for supporting Ukraine, NATO's intelligence chief David Cattler said on Wednesday.

“There are heightened concerns that Russia may target undersea cables and other critical infrastructure in an effort to disrupt western life to gain leverage against those nations that are providing security to Ukraine,” Cattler told reporters.

“The Russians are more active than we have seen them in years in this domain,” he said, adding they were more actively patrolling throughout the Atlantic than in recent years.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russia accuses Ukraine of attempting to kill Putin with drone strikes on Kremlin

Advertisement

Russian air defenses shot down 3 Ukrainian fighter jets in 24 hours: Defense ministry

Fuel depot ablaze in Russia’s Krasnodar: Governor

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size