NATO official says ‘heightened risk’ Russia may sabotage undersea cables
There is a heightened risk Russia may sabotage undersea cables to punish Western nations for supporting Ukraine, NATO's intelligence chief David Cattler said on Wednesday.
“There are heightened concerns that Russia may target undersea cables and other critical infrastructure in an effort to disrupt western life to gain leverage against those nations that are providing security to Ukraine,” Cattler told reporters.
“The Russians are more active than we have seen them in years in this domain,” he said, adding they were more actively patrolling throughout the Atlantic than in recent years.
