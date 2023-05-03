Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A view of the National Public Radio (NPR) headquarters on North Capitol Street February 22, 2023 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
A view of the National Public Radio (NPR) headquarters on North Capitol Street February 22, 2023 in Washington, DC. (AFP)

NPR says Elon Musk ‘threatened’ to reassign its Twitter account to another company

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Twitter chief Elon Musk has “threatened” to reassign National Public Radio’s Twitter account to another company, the US-based broadcaster said on Tuesday.

Musk suggested that he would reassign the network’s main account, under the @NPR handle, to another organization or person, NPR said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

NPR stopped posting content to its 52 official Twitter feeds last month in protest against a Twitter designation that implied government involvement in its editorial content.

Musk, in an email to an NPR reporter, asked about its engagement with Twitter, the public broadcaster said.

“So is NPR going to start posting on Twitter again, or should we reassign @NPR to another company?” NPR quoted Musk as saying.

“Our policy is to recycle handles that are definitively dormant,” he said in another email. “Same policy applies to all accounts. No special treatment for NPR.”

NPR and Twitter did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

According to Twitter’s policy, users should log in to their account at least once every 30 days to avoid permanent removal due to prolonged inactivity.

PBS and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation followed NPR and stopped posting on Twitter following similar labeling.

Twitter later dropped the labels but the outlets that were targeted have not resumed activity, their profiles showed on Tuesday.

Read more:

Twitter changes benefitting accounts operated by China, Iran, Russia: Report

NPR quits Elon Musk’s Twitter over ‘government-funded’ label

Twitter restores Indian news agency ANI, broadcaster NDTV accounts after suspension

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size