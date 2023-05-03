Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
FILE - In this May 16, 2013 file photo, Nepalese Sherpas rest as they climb Mount Everest. Everest Day, marking the conquest of the world's tallest peak 62 years ago, was marked quietly by officials, people in the mountaineering business and a few climbers Friday, May 29, 2015 little more than a month after an earthquake-triggered avalanche swept the base camp and killed 19 people. (AP Photo/Pasang Geljen Sherpa, File)
In this May 16, 2013 file photo, Nepalese Sherpas rest as they climb Mount Everest. (AP)

Nepal police searching for five missing people after avalanche

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Dozens of police rescuers were scouring a remote area in northwest Nepal on Wednesday looking for five villagers who went missing after being hit by an avalanche while searching for a valuable aphrodisiac herb, an official said.

Four women and one man were missing since Tuesday when an avalanche hit their camp at the village of Byas while seven others escaped, Darchula district official Pradip Singh Dhami said by phone. The area lies about 500 km (312 miles) northwest of the national capital of Kathmandu.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The search for the missing villagers has been hampered by continuous snowfall and rain in the area,” Dhami said.

Hundreds of villagers go to the foothills of the Himalayas during the summer to pick up the fungus-like herb, which is also known as the “Himalayan Viagra”.

Sixteen villagers collecting the expensive herb were killed in the remote Dolpa region bordering China during a heavy snow storm in 2007.

Read more:

Three killed in avalanche at Russian arctic ski resort

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size