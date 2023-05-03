Theme
Commercial vessels including vessels which are part of Black Sea grain deal wait to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapi during a misty morning in Istanbul, Turkey, October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Commercial vessels including vessels which are part of Black Sea grain deal wait to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapi during a misty morning in Istanbul, Turkey, October 31, 2022. (Reuters)

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey grain deals yet to be confirmed: Media

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that proposed talks between Russia, Ukraine and Turkey on the Black Sea grain deal on May 5 have not yet been agreed, Russian media reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, Turkish state-owned Anadolu news agency quoted Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar as saying the grain deal would be discussed at a meeting in Istanbul.

But Russia’s state-owned news agency RIA quoted the Foreign Ministry as saying of the proposed talks: “The question has not yet been agreed.”

Russia has repeatedly cast doubt on the renewal of the Turkish-brokered grain deal, which was signed in July last year and facilitates Russian and Ukrainian agricultural exports on the Black Sea.

