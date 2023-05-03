Russia’s Medvedev calls for ‘elimination’ of Zelenskyy after drone attack

Russian ex-president Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday in a post on social media that an alleged overnight drone attack on the Kremlin left Moscow with no options but to “eliminate” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his “clique” in Kyiv.

Zelenskiy denied that Kyiv was behind the incident, which the Kremlin said was an attempt on President Vladimir Putin’s life but did not result in any casualties.

