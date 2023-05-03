Theme
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev talks during a bilateral meeting with his US counterpart Barack Obama at the Villa Le Cercle in Deauville, western France, on May 26, 2011, during the G8 summit. G8 leaders meeting in France are to call for an end to the bloody repression of protests in Libya and Syria and for Israel and the Palestinians swiftly to engage in meaningful peace talks. AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo by Nicholas KAMM / AFP)
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev talks during a bilateral meeting with his US counterpart Barack Obama at the Villa Le Cercle in Deauville, western France, on May 26, 2011, during the G8 summit. G8 leaders meeting in France are to call for an end to the bloody repression of protests in Libya and Syria and for Israel and the Palestinians swiftly to engage in meaningful peace talks. (AFP)

Russia’s Medvedev calls for ‘elimination’ of Zelenskyy after drone attack

Reuters
Russian ex-president Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday in a post on social media that an alleged overnight drone attack on the Kremlin left Moscow with no options but to “eliminate” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his “clique” in Kyiv.

Zelenskiy denied that Kyiv was behind the incident, which the Kremlin said was an attempt on President Vladimir Putin’s life but did not result in any casualties.

