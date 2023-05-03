Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Russian parliament speaker Vyacheslav Volodin attends the Victory Day parade, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian parliament speaker Vyacheslav Volodin. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian top official demands ‘destroying Kyiv regime’ after alleged attack on Kremlin

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The speaker of Russia’s parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, demanded the use of “weapons capable of stopping and destroying the Kyiv terrorist regime” in response to an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on the Kremlin on Wednesday.

In a statement posted on Telegram, Volodin said that Russia should not negotiate with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the purported attack, which Kyiv denied.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia has previously said it is open to negotiations, while making clear it would only enter talks on its own terms.
Read more:

Read more:

Advertisement

Kyiv, some central, eastern Ukrainian regions announce air alerts

Russia could use media and civilians to spy on Denmark

Russia says German involvement in Ukraine conflict is growing due to arms supplies

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size