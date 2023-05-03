Serbia school gunman cannot be held criminally responsible due to young age

A Serbian schoolboy who on Wednesday opened fire on his classmates cannot held criminally responsible due to his young age, the Tanjug news agency reported citing a statement by prosecutor’s office.

According to the Serbian legal provisions, the boy “is deemed criminally irresponsible, because he has not reached the age of 14,” the report said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The boy’s father has been detained on suspicion of aggravated endangering of the public safety, it said.

Using his father’s handgun, the boy fired first at the security guard and three girls in the hallway and then entered a history class and shot at the teacher and classmates, police said. The teacher and six pupils were hospitalized, some with life-threatening injuries.

Read more:

Boy who killed nine in Serbian elementary school had list of targets

Serbia, Hungary leaders attend military display near Belgrade

Leaked US intel document claims Serbia agreed to arm Ukraine: Report