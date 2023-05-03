Serbian school shooter to be placed in psychiatric institution, president says

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday that a 13-year-old boy who killed eight pupils and a security guard in an elementary school will be placed in a psychiatric institution.

Vucic said that both the mother and the father of the boy had been arrested. Earlier the police had confirmed that the father was arrested.

“As of this moment the boy is in a special place and he will be placed in a special department of a psychiatric clinic,” Vucic told reporters.

