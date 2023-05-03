US announces additional weapons for Ukraine ahead of counteroffensive

The US announced additional weapons for Ukraine on Wednesday ahead of Kyiv’s expected counteroffensive against Russian forces that invaded the country last year.

Wednesday’s pledge comes after last month’s announcement of a $325 million weapons package for Ukraine.

“Pursuant to a delegation of authority from President Biden, I am authorizing our 37th drawdown of US arms and equipment for Ukraine valued at $300 million,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Blinken said the package would include: additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, howitzers, artillery and tank ammunition, anti-tank weapons, rockets, small arms and ammunition, trucks and trailers to transport heavy equipment, and spare parts and other field equipment essential to strengthening Ukraine’s defenders on the battlefield.

“Russia could end its war today. Until Russia does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes,” he said.

Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Washington had carried out extensive work over the last few months to fulfill Ukraine’s needs ahead of the planned counteroffensive.

As of last month, the total US military aid to Ukraine since August 2021 stood at more than $35 billion.