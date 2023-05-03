Ukraine did not attack Kremlin: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday his country had not attacked Moscow or Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We don’t attack Putin, or Moscow, we fight on our territory,” Zelenskyy told a news conference in Helsinki.

Russia accused Ukraine on Wednesday of a failed attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin in a drone attack on the Kremlin citadel in Moscow, and threatened to retaliate.

