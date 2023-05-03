Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This handout picture taken and released by the Ukrainian presidential press service on February 24, 2023, shows the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy standing during a ceremony at St Sophia Square in Kyiv, on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Ukrainian presidential press service via AFP)
This handout picture taken and released by the Ukrainian presidential press service on February 24, 2023, shows the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy standing during a ceremony at St Sophia Square in Kyiv, on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Ukrainian presidential press service via AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine did not attack Kremlin: Zelenskyy

Reuters, Helsinki
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday his country had not attacked Moscow or Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We don’t attack Putin, or Moscow, we fight on our territory,” Zelenskyy told a news conference in Helsinki.

Advertisement

Russia accused Ukraine on Wednesday of a failed attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin in a drone attack on the Kremlin citadel in Moscow, and threatened to retaliate.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Blinken casts doubt on Russian claims of Ukraine attempt to assassinate Putin

Russia accuses Ukraine of attempting to kill Putin with drone strikes on Kremlin

Ukraine says ‘has nothing to do’ with drone attacks on Russia’s Kremlin

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size