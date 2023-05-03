Ukraine president Zelenskyy to speak in The Hague: Dutch government

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to speak in the Netherlands on Thursday, the Dutch government said.

In an invitation, the Dutch foreign ministry said Zelenskyy was expected to deliver a speech titled “No Peace Without Justice for Ukraine.”

Zelenskyy was in Helsinki, Finland, on Wednesday.

