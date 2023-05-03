Theme
People sit on benches with a view of the parliament building in The Hague, Netherlands, on March 9, 2021. (Reuters)
Ukraine president Zelenskyy to speak in The Hague: Dutch government

Reuters, Amsterdam
Published: Updated:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to speak in the Netherlands on Thursday, the Dutch government said.

In an invitation, the Dutch foreign ministry said Zelenskyy was expected to deliver a speech titled “No Peace Without Justice for Ukraine.”

Zelenskyy was in Helsinki, Finland, on Wednesday.

