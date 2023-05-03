Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A still image taken from video shows a flying object exploding in an intense burst of light near the dome of the Kremlin Senate building during the alleged Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow, Russia, in this image taken from video obtained by Reuters, on May 3, 2023. (Reuters)
A still image taken from video shows a flying object exploding in an intense burst of light near the dome of the Kremlin Senate building during the alleged Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow, Russia, in this image taken from video obtained by Reuters, on May 3, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine says ‘has nothing to do’ with drone attacks on Russia’s Kremlin

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Ukraine on Wednesday announced it had “nothing to do” with an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin, which Moscow said was a Ukrainian attempt on President Vladimir Putin's life.

Russia said two drones targeted Putin’s Kremlin residence at night, calling it a Ukrainian “terrorist attack” ahead of its most important holiday on May 9.

“Ukraine has nothing to do with drone attacks on the Kremlin,” presidential spokesman Mikhaylo Podolyak said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Ukraine does not attack the Kremlin because, firstly, that does not solve any military aims.”

He suggested the attack was “staged” by Moscow.

“Such staged reports by Russia should be considered solely as an attempt to prepare an information background for a large-scale terrorist attack on Ukraine.”

Kyiv has said it is readying for a major counter-offensive to push back Moscow’s forces over a year into their invasion.

Podolyak said attacking the Kremlin would be “extremely disadvantageous from the point of view of preparing our offensive measures” and would only serve to “provoke Russia to even more radical actions.”

The alleged Kremlin targeting came after several days of apparent sabotage attacks in Russia.

Kyiv has followed a line of not claiming responsibility for such attacks.

“Ukraine wages an exclusively defensive war and does not attack targets on the territory of the Russian Federation,” Podolyak said.

Read more:

Russia says 7 people connected with Ukrainian intelligence arrested in Crimea

Advertisement

Russia launches another round of attacks against Ukraine

Russia says German involvement in Ukraine conflict is growing due to arms supplies

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size