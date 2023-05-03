Zelenskyy says he was not informed by White House about US classified materials leak

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Washington Post in an interview published on Tuesday that he had not had any conversations with the White House about a leak of secret US documents that grabbed attention around the world last month.

“I did not receive information from the White House or the Pentagon beforehand,” Zelenskyy was quoted as saying.

“It is unprofitable for us.” he added. “It is not beneficial to the reputation of the White House, and I believe it is not beneficial to the reputation of the United States.”

