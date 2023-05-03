Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gives a joint press conference with NATO head in Kyiv, on April 20, 2023. (AFP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gives a joint press conference with NATO head in Kyiv, on April 20, 2023. (AFP)

Zelenskyy says he was not informed by White House about US classified materials leak

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Washington Post in an interview published on Tuesday that he had not had any conversations with the White House about a leak of secret US documents that grabbed attention around the world last month.

“I did not receive information from the White House or the Pentagon beforehand,” Zelenskyy was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

“It is unprofitable for us.” he added. “It is not beneficial to the reputation of the White House, and I believe it is not beneficial to the reputation of the United States.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russia says it targeted Ukraine military targets overnight

Ukraine, Canada leaders discuss ‘long-term defense cooperation’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size