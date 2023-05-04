Air raid alert for Kyiv, gunfire, explosions in city

Drones attacked Kyiv on Thursday evening, subjecting residents to spasms of gunfire and explosions in the fourth attack on the capital in as many days.

Reuters witnesses heard gunfire and repeated heavier explosions near the city center just after 8 p.m.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

One witness said a drone was seen going down in an area near Dynamo soccer stadium and the bank of the Dnipro River -- just outside the city center.

Local authorities declared an alert for both the capital and the surrounding area and anti-aircraft units went into operation.

The gunfire and explosions went on for about 20 minutes.

Read more:

Ukraine hopes to protect Kyiv with Israeli alert system by summer

Zelenskyy says Ukraine knows it cannot join NATO while fighting Russia

Russia says not aware of any detailed Vatican peace plans for Ukraine war