Students walk past an entrance as a policeman (R) and a staff member stand guard outside a school in Peshawar, Pakistan. (File photo: Reuters)
Students walk past an entrance as a policeman (R) and a staff member stand guard outside a school in Peshawar, Pakistan. (File photo: Reuters)

At least seven teachers killed in shooting attack on school in northwestern Pakistan

A shooting attack killed at least seven teachers in a school in northwestern Pakistan near the border with Afghanistan on Thursday, Geo TV reported.

The incident took place in Parachinar tribal district, the local television channel said.

