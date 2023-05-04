At least seven teachers killed in shooting attack on school in northwestern Pakistan
A shooting attack killed at least seven teachers in a school in northwestern Pakistan near the border with Afghanistan on Thursday, Geo TV reported.
The incident took place in Parachinar tribal district, the local television channel said.
