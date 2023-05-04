French foreign minister slams Italy’s PM over migrant crisis

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni “is incapable of resolving the migration problems” faced by her country, France’s interior minister said Thursday in comments that risk fueling tensions between Paris and Rome.
In a radio interview in Paris, Gerald Darmanin said Italy faced a “very serious migration crisis” and he drew parallels between Meloni and French far-right leader Marine Le Pen.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Madame Meloni, a far-right government chosen by friends of Mme Marine Le Pen, is incapable of resolving the migration problems on the back of which she was elected,” Darmanin told RMC radio.
Asked about the arrival of migrants at France’s southeastern border with Italy, Darmanin said there was “an influx of migrating people and particularly children.”
His statements came the same day as Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani was visiting Paris for talks with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna.
The centrist French government under President Emmanuel Macron has clashed repeatedly with far-right Italian cabinets in recent years over migration.
The most recent spike in tensions came last November when Meloni refused to allow a humanitarian ship carrying 230 migrants to dock in Italy.
The ship was allowed to dock in France, but Paris denounced Rome’s “unacceptable” behavior and suspended plans to receive 3,500 migrants from Italy.
At the time, Meloni denounced France’s reaction as “aggressive” and “unjustified.”
Relations have since improved, with Macron and Meloni meeting in Brussels in March for talks.
Read more:
Dozens of migrants rescued at Turkey border: Greek police
Britain’s migrant deal unlawful as Rwanda is unsafe, lawyers for asylum seekers say
Skilled, educated and washing dishes: Italy squanders migrant talent
-
Don’t shut door on foreigners, migrants, Pope Francis says in HungaryPope Francis on Sunday presided over a big outdoor Mass where he urged Hungarians not to close the door on migrants and those who are “foreign or ... World News
-
Tunisian coast guard retrieves 31 bodies of migrants from seaThe Tunisian coast guard said on Monday it had recovered 31 bodies of African migrants who drowned while attempting to cross the Mediterranean to ... North Africa
-
At least 15 migrants missing after boat sinks off TunisiaAt least 15 migrants were missing and four others were rescued after a boat sank off Tunisia, the Tunisian coastguard reported in a statement on ... North Africa