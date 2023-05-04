Theme
A US Navy L3 Harris Arabian Fox MAST-13 drone boat and the US Coast Guard cutter USCGC John Scheuerman transit the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (US Coast Guard via AP)
Iran should ‘immediately’ release Panama-flagged tanker, crew: US

AFP
The United States called Wednesday for Iran to free a Panama-flagged oil tanker seized in the Strait of Hormuz, the second vessel Tehran’s forces have taken control of in a week.

“Iran’s harassment of vessels and interference with navigational rights in regional and international waters are contrary to international law and disruptive to regional stability and security,” said State Department spokesman Vedant Patel.

“We join the international community in calling the Iranian government and the Iranian Navy to immediately release the ship and its crew,” he said.

