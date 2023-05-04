Oklahoma sex felon shot six and then himself: Police

Six people who were found dead in a home in the western US state of Oklahoma appear to have been shot by a convicted sex offender who then killed himself, police said Wednesday.

“The evidence is that Jesse McFadden murdered six people and then killed himself,” Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice told reporters.

“Beyond that, I don’t know what his thought process was, whether he planned this and if he did, for how long,” Prentice said.

“I don’t have any evidence to base an opinion one way or the other on that.”

Prentice said all of the victims had been shot in the head.

The bodies of seven people were found earlier this week at a home in Henryetta, a small town south of the state’s second largest city of Tulsa.

Janette Mayo, the mother of one of the victims, said her daughter was married to McFadden, whom she described as a “monster.”

She said her daughter and three of her grandchildren were among the victims, in addition to two teenage girls.

“My daughter loved her children and yes, she married the man who killed them, but she was fooled by his charm,” Mayo wrote.

The two missing teens were friends with one of McFadden’s stepdaughters and had gone to spend the night at their home, according to Fox 23.

McFadden was convicted of rape in 2003, and in a separate case accused of possessing child pornography and attempting to obtain sex with a minor.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday for those charges, but never showed up, according to media reports.

