A general view shows the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters and towers of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia on April 26, 2021. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says drone attack against Kremlin ‘must not go unanswered’

Reuters
Russia’s foreign ministry said on Thursday an alleged Ukrainian drone attack against the Kremlin in Moscow “must not go unanswered,” and showed Kyiv had no desire to end the war at the negotiating table.

In a statement, the ministry also condemned the West’s “silence” over the incident and called on other nations and international organizations to condemn what Moscow has called a terrorist attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin.

