Russia “very unlikely” to use nuclear weapons: US intel chief

Russia is very unlikely to use its nuclear weapons, the top US intelligence official said on Thursday, suggesting restraint by Moscow even as it takes heavy casualties in the war in Ukraine.

“It’s very unlikely, is our current assessment,” Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

