A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, including its Units No. 5 and 6, in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict outside the city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, November 24, 2022. (File Photo: Reuters)
Russia “very unlikely” to use nuclear weapons: US intel chief

Reuters, Washington
Russia is very unlikely to use its nuclear weapons, the top US intelligence official said on Thursday, suggesting restraint by Moscow even as it takes heavy casualties in the war in Ukraine.

“It’s very unlikely, is our current assessment,” Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

