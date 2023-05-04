Six Pakistani soldiers killed by militants near Afghan border: Army

Militants on Thursday killed six Pakistani soldiers in a tribal district in the northwest, along the Afghan border, army said.



“A fire exchange took place between terrorists and our own troops,” the army said in a statement, adding the incident took place in North Waziristan region.



Three “terrorists” were also killed, it said.



