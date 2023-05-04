Theme
Pakistani army troops ride military vehicles following an operation launched against the Taliban in North Waziristan, in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, June 16, 2014. Pakistani jets pounded targets in the country's northwest on Monday as the military waged an offensive against militant safe havens that killed dozens of fighters, while insurgents fought back with a roadside bomb that killed many soldiers, the first army casualties of the operation, the military said. (AP Photo/Shakil Adil)
Six Pakistani soldiers killed by militants near Afghan border: Army

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Militants on Thursday killed six Pakistani soldiers in a tribal district in the northwest, along the Afghan border, army said.

“A fire exchange took place between terrorists and our own troops,” the army said in a statement, adding the incident took place in North Waziristan region.

Three “terrorists” were also killed, it said.

