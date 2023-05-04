Watch: US police officer escapes death after car skids off Virginia highway
A US police officer escaped death when a teenage driver lost control over his car on a Virginia highway, crashing into another that was at a standstill during a routine traffic stop by the officer.
A dashcam video showed the police officer standing on the right side of the car that he had pulled over seconds before he noticed a BMW spinning uncontrollably from the other side of the highway.
The recording shows the officer narrowly leaving his position before the collision between both cars happened.
The incident, which took place earlier this week on Fairfax County Parkway, left the officer startled but in control of the situation where he directly called for backup.
Police said that the 17-year-old BMW driver was driving “well over 120 miles per hour,” and was charged with reckless driving.
No one was killed by the crash, local media reported.
