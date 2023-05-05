At least 176 found dead in flooded east Congo villages: Provincial governor
At least 176 dead bodies have been found in and around two villages in east Democratic Republic of Congo that were flooded on Thursday, provincial governor Theo Ngwabidje Kasi said on Friday.
