Armed security personnel walk at a site of an attack inspecting charred army vehicle after unidentified gunmen opened fire at an Indian army vehicle in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir on April 20, 2023 in this screengrab obtained from a video. (Reuters)
Armed security personnel walk at a site of an attack inspecting charred army vehicle after unidentified gunmen opened fire at an Indian army vehicle in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir on April 20, 2023 in this screengrab obtained from a video. (Reuters)

At least two Indian soldiers killed in operation against militants in Kashmir

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Two Indian Army soldiers were killed and four injured during an operation against militants in Kashmir on Friday, the army said.

Indian defense forces have launched various operations in the Rajouri sector of the Himalayan region after unidentified shooters last month opened fire at an Indian Army vehicle, killing at least five soldiers.

In a statement, the army said that a search team on Friday encountered a group of militants trapped in an area which is “thickly vegetated with rocky and steep cliffs.”

“The terrorists triggered an explosive device in retaliation,” the army said, adding that the operation was in progress. “The army team has suffered two fatal casualties with injuries to four more soldiers including an officer.”

Kashmir is claimed in full but ruled in part by nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan. Militants in the region under India’s control have for decades fought security forces.

