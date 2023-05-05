Theme
Director or Taiwan Seismology department at the Central Weather Bureau, Ku Kai-wen, points to Richter scale graphs after a strong earthquake hit southern Taiwan, Thursday, march 4, 2010, in Taipei, Taiwan. The powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked southern Taiwan on Thursday morning, causing widespread damage, and disrupting communications around the island.(AP Photo)
An expert points to Richter scale graphs. (File photo: AP)

Earthquake of magnitude of 6.3 strikes western Japan, no tsunami warning

Reuters
Published: Updated:
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 struck off Japan’s western prefecture Ishikawa on Friday, authorities said.

No tsunami warning was issued after the quake, public broadcaster NHK said.

No abnormalities were reported at the Shika nuclear power plant located in Ishikawa prefecture, as well as at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant in neighboring prefecture of Niigata, broadcaster NTV and Kyodo news agency said.

