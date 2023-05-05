Earthquake of magnitude of 6.3 strikes western Japan, no tsunami warning

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 struck off Japan’s western prefecture Ishikawa on Friday, authorities said.
No tsunami warning was issued after the quake, public broadcaster NHK said.
No abnormalities were reported at the Shika nuclear power plant located in Ishikawa prefecture, as well as at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant in neighboring prefecture of Niigata, broadcaster NTV and Kyodo news agency said.
