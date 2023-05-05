In pictures: Brits gear up for King Charles III coronation

Preparations were underway inside and outside Buckingham Palace in London on Friday as the clock counted down to King Charles’ coronation.

Among Royal staff cleaning the steps outside the palace, tourists posing for pictures outside, a growing media village and increasing numbers of fans camped out, expectation was building for Saturday’s display of pomp and ceremony.

For the coronation, Charles and his wife Camilla, who will also be crowned queen during the ceremony, will break with tradition and travel from Buckingham Palace to London’s Westminster Abbey in the modern Diamond Jubilee State Coach, made to commemorate his mother's 60th year on the throne.

How will the celebrations unfold?

Celebrations will begin early in the UK on May 6 at 05:00 GMT (08:00 GST) when areas to view the royal procession will open. Ninety minutes later at 06:00 GMT (09:00 GST) Westminster Abbey will open for arrivals.

The rest of the celebrations will continue as follows:

09:20BST (12:20 GST) - The King’s Procession will depart Buckingham Palace en route to Westminster Abbey

10:00BST (13:00 GST) - The coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey will begin and is expected to last approximately 90 mins, with the moment of coronation expected around 11:00BST (14:00 GST).

12:00BST (15:00 GST) - The coronation procession will depart Westminster Abbey en route to Buckingham Palace and arrive there some some 45 minutes later.

13:30BST (16h30 GST) - Charles will make an appearance on the balcony at Buckingham palace.

