People stand on The Mall, ahead of the coronation of Britain's King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, in London, Britain May 5, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
People stand on The Mall, ahead of the coronation of Britain's King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, in London, Britain May 5, 2023. (Reuters)

In pictures: Brits gear up for King Charles III coronation

Published: Updated:
Preparations were underway inside and outside Buckingham Palace in London on Friday as the clock counted down to King Charles’ coronation.

Among Royal staff cleaning the steps outside the palace, tourists posing for pictures outside, a growing media village and increasing numbers of fans camped out, expectation was building for Saturday’s display of pomp and ceremony.

For the coronation, Charles and his wife Camilla, who will also be crowned queen during the ceremony, will break with tradition and travel from Buckingham Palace to London’s Westminster Abbey in the modern Diamond Jubilee State Coach, made to commemorate his mother's 60th year on the throne.

How will the celebrations unfold?

Celebrations will begin early in the UK on May 6 at 05:00 GMT (08:00 GST) when areas to view the royal procession will open. Ninety minutes later at 06:00 GMT (09:00 GST) Westminster Abbey will open for arrivals.

The rest of the celebrations will continue as follows:

09:20BST (12:20 GST) - The King’s Procession will depart Buckingham Palace en route to Westminster Abbey

10:00BST (13:00 GST) - The coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey will begin and is expected to last approximately 90 mins, with the moment of coronation expected around 11:00BST (14:00 GST).

12:00BST (15:00 GST) - The coronation procession will depart Westminster Abbey en route to Buckingham Palace and arrive there some some 45 minutes later.

13:30BST (16h30 GST) - Charles will make an appearance on the balcony at Buckingham palace.

A man walks under a display of umbrellas in Durham in the north of England a day ahead of the coronation. (Reuters)
A refurbished telephone call box decorated with the ears and crown of King Charles III, is pictured in the village of Compton, Surrey, west of London, on May 5, 2023, ahead of the coronation weekend. (AFP)
A crown sits on a tent, decorated with a portrait of Britain's King Charles III on The Mall in central London, on May 4, 2023, ahead of the coronation weekend. (AFP)
British town crier Tony Appleton dressed with his town crier costume, takes the metro for central London, on May 5, 2023 to meet and entertain in an unofficial capacity the people waiting to see the coronation. (AFP)
Two women take a front row position behind security barriers on The Mall, ahead of the coronation on May 5, 2023. (Reuters)
Florist Shane Connolly stands next to flowers that will be used at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, in London, Britain May 4, 2023. (Reuters)
A Royal fan wears an elaborate hat in honor of Britain's King Charles III, near to Buckingham Palace in central London, on May 4, 2023, ahead of the coronation weekend. (AFP)
Royal fans wait at the Mall, ahead of the Coronation of Britain's King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, in London, Britain May 4, 2023. (Reuters)
The Elizabeth Tower at the Houses of Parliament is illuminated, ahead of the Coronation of King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, in London, Britain May 4, 2023. (Reuters)
