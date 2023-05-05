Theme
A Ukrainian military vehicle drives in central Kyiv on February 24, 2022. Air raid sirens rang out in downtown Kyiv today as cities across Ukraine were hit with what Ukrainian officials said were Russian missile strikes and artillery. Russian President announced a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a full-scale invasion was underway. (AFP)
Kyiv and most Ukrainian regions announce air alerts

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and most Ukrainian regions announced air alerts on Friday, officials said.

The number of air alerts has risen sharply in recent days, and Kyiv along has issued six alerts in the last three days warning of Russian attacks.

