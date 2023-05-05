Kyiv and most Ukrainian regions announce air alerts

Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and most Ukrainian regions announced air alerts on Friday, officials said.

The number of air alerts has risen sharply in recent days, and Kyiv along has issued six alerts in the last three days warning of Russian attacks.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russian defense minister instructs deputy to ensure troops have all weapons they need

Russian authorities in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region order partial evacuation

Ukraine says Russia bringing Wagner fighters to Bakhmut from along frontline