Russian court orders arrest of theatre director

A Moscow court on Friday ordered the arrest of theatre director Yevgeniya Berkovich on charges of “justifying terrorism” over an award-winning play about Russian women recruited online to marry radical extremists in Syria.

The case comes as Moscow has launched an unprecedented crackdown on dissent at home as troops fight in Ukraine and as much of the Russian arts community has fled the country.

The RIA Novosti news agency said the court ordered the 38-year-old to remain in custody until July 4.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of seven years in prison.

Berkovich and playwright Svetlana Petriychuk were detained a day earlier, a move that shocked Russia’s shrinking theatre community.

The women were accused of “justifying terrorism” in their play entitled “Finist, the Brave Falcon.”

The women-only performance about Russian women who went to marry men in Syria won two prestigious Golden Mask theatre awards last year.

Berkovich was led into the courtroom wearing a light blue jacket and an orange hoodie.

An AFP journalist saw about 100 people outside the court, including 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winner journalist Dmitry Muratov.

At least 2,000 people signed an online petition in defence of the two women. The letter calls on Russian authorities to “persecute murderers instead of poets.”

