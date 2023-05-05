Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attends an annual meeting of the Defence Ministry Board in Moscow, Russia, December 21, 2022. (Reuters)
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian defense minister instructs deputy to ensure troops have all weapons they need

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected troops and equipment from Russia’s southern military district on Thursday, the state news agency TASS reported.

RIA, another state-owned news agency, cited Shoigu as instructing one of his deputy ministers to ensure troops had all the weapons they needed.

Shoigu was on Friday bitterly criticized by Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner militia, who accused him of starving Wagner forces of ammunition and support.

Read more:

China will promote peace talks on Ukraine crisis: FM

Advertisement

Scuffles break out after Ukrainian flag unfurled during Russian delegate’s speech

Drone attack on Ilsky oil refinery in southern Russia causes fire

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size