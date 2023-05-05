Scuffles break out after Ukrainian flag unfurled during Russian delegate’s speech
Scuffles broke out during a gathering of Black Sea nations in the Turkish capital on Thursday after a Ukrainian flag was unfurled during a Russian representative’s speech.
Ukrainian delegates scuffled with security officers who tried to pull them away as they staged the protest, shouting and holding their flag next to Russia’s lead delegate as she tried to address the assembly.
Pictures of the disturbance were posted by the Turkish parliament on its website, and Mustafa Sentop, the parliament’s head, issued a stiff rebuke.
For all the latest headlines follow, our Google News channel online or via the app.
“I condemn this behavior that disrupts the peaceful environment that Turkey is trying to establish,” he said.
Earlier a Ukrainian delegate punched a Russian delegate in the face after his Ukrainian flag was snatched away to stop him photobombing a video interview with Russia’s lead delegate.
Read more:
Founder of Russia’s Wagner group says his forces will leave Ukraine’s Bakhmut
Russia says Kyiv implemented Kremlin drone attack upon US instructions
Lavrov says Russia will respond to drone attack on Kremlin with ‘concrete actions’