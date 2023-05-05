UN refugee agency calls on governments not to return people to Sudan

The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) on Friday called on governments to allow civilians fleeing Sudan into their territory and not to send them back to the conflict-torn country.
“We’re advising governments not to return people to Sudan because of the conflict that’s going on there and also advising that this is a refugee movement,” Elizabeth Tan, UNHCR’s Director of International Protection, told reporters at a briefing in Geneva.
“There are likely to be high levels of international protection needs amongst those who are fleeing.”
