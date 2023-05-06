A day in pictures: Britain’s Charles III officially crowned as king

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were crowned on Saturday in Britain’s biggest ceremonial event for seven decades, a sumptuous display of pageantry dating back 1,000 years.
Here are some pictures of the coronation ceremony and array of celebrations.
Crowds gather to watch the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Reuters)
Britain's King Charles leaves Westminster Abbey following his coronation ceremony in London, Britain May 6, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
The British Royal Air Force's (RAF) aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, perform a fly-past over Admiralty Arch in central London on May 6, 2023, after the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla. (AFP)
Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla travel in the Gold State Coach past the Houses of Parliament and The Elizabeth Tower, more commonly known as Big Ben, following their coronation ceremony in London, Britain May 6, 2023. (Reuters)
Britain's King Charles III wearing the Imperial state Crown, and Britain's Queen Camilla wearing a modified version of Queen Mary's Crown wave from the Buckingham Palace balcony after viewing the Royal Air Force fly-past in central London on May 6, 2023, after their coronations. (AFP)
Britain's King Charles waves as Queen Camilla, Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the coronation ceremony in London, Britain May 6, 2023. (Reuters)
Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive for the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, in London, Britain May 6, 2023. (Reuters)
Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla travel in the Gold State Coach, following their coronation, in London, Britain, on May 6, 2023. (Reuters)
