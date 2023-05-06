Theme
Smoke rises over the city after the remains of a shot-down drone landed on the ground, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer REFILE - CORRECTING INFORMATION
Smoke rises over the city after the remains of a shot-down drone landed on the ground, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 4, 2023. (Reuters)

Air raid alerts issued for most of eastern Ukraine

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Ukrainian officials issued air raid alerts on Saturday evening for areas covering roughly two-thirds of the country.

The alerts extended from the capital Kyiv and regions to the west of it through all regions in the east as well as south to Kherson region and Russian-annexed Crimea.

